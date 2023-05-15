The man who was found burning in front of a Bridgton home on Saturday has died.

Firefighters found the man, believed to be 92-year-old Maurice Langevin, on fire outside the 2A Street home where he lived about 10:37 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but Langevin died at the scene, Moss said Sunday evening.

The house wasn’t burned in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation, but Moss said foul play isn’t suspected. The victim’s identity will be confirmed by DNA testing.