Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state and a chance for showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Why this Maine woman hikes naked
Naked hiking in the great Maine woods is about more than enjoying fresh air on Laura Casey’s exposed skin.
They want to see more movies set in Maine shot here
For the fourth time, a movie or series based on Stephen King’s book “It” is being filmed in Canada despite taking place in Maine.
Sanford’s influx of asylum seekers highlights lack of a statewide plan
Lawmakers are calling for a state-coordinated effort to help Maine cities and towns on the front lines of a surge in asylum seekers.
PLUS: The Mills administration plans to petition the federal government to allow asylum seekers look for work while they wait for their asylum applications to be approved.
Paid leave faces uncertain future in Legislature amid referendum threat
If approved, Maine would join 11 other states with paid leave programs to care for family and would fund it through payroll taxes.
Deputies will walk the halls of these Bangor-area schools
Deputies Steve Boyd and Danny Davis are among an estimated 70 full-time school resource officers working across Maine.
How this Brewer High grad ended up with the nickname the ‘Himalayan Rogue’
During World War II, Peter Goutiere undertook hundreds of flights through one of the most dangerous routes of all time.
New Old Town bridge could use Brewer company’s innovative technology
The design team is exploring the use of fiber-reinforced polymer bridge beams from Brewer-based manufacturer Advanced Infrastructure Technologies.
Staff criticize closure of Fort Kent hospital’s maternity ward
Northern Maine Medical Center staff believe that the birth rate is still high enough for there to be a handful of maternity emergencies.
Aroostook families may lose access to food pantry they’ve counted on for decades
The Southern Aroostook Food Pantry has served more than 400 families twice a month, relying heavily on a 16-year partnership with Hannaford.
Northern Maine Community College graduates nearly 200 students
Owen Martin of Caribou earned the title of 2023 Student of the Year, and was also class speaker at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.
UMaine men’s basketball brings in 4 transfers for next season
Coach Chris Markwood hopes this latest slate of transfers will continue accelerating improvements UMaine made last season.
Maine reached its doe hunting goal for 1st time in 4 years
Recent changes to the antlerless deer permit system have allowed more control of the deer population in southern and central Maine.
You’ve never seen a Maine frog up close like this before
Gray tree frogs cause quite a racket in the spring Maine woods, but it took a little luck for James Treadwell to capture one on camera.
In other Maine news …
Jared Golden tries to nudge short-term immigration fixes through divided Congress
Rising costs of solar subsidies in Maine prompts debate over program’s future
Wolfe’s Neck Farm adopting innovative approach to reducing CO2 emissions
Portland Water District looks to create facility to treat PFAS contamination
Ocean temperatures much lower than summerlike air temps
Would-be Gouldsboro aquaculture processing plant to be auctioned off
Man found on fire in Bridgton has died
Waterville fire captain in critical condition after experiencing heart attack
Charge dismissed against Maine man who shouted insult at Leonard Leo
Mattawamkeag man sentenced in scheme to distribute more than 2 pounds of meth
Portland police arrest 4 for Kennedy Park shooting
2 motorcyclists hospitalized after Buckfield collision
Caribou instructor is Aroostook Teacher of the Year
Ceddanne Rafaela steals record 6 bases for Portland Sea Dogs
2 Maine golfers are gearing up for NCAA Division I regionals
Hermon cheerleading coach steps down after winning 11 state championships