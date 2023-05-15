Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state and a chance for showers up north. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Naked hiking in the great Maine woods is about more than enjoying fresh air on Laura Casey’s exposed skin.

For the fourth time, a movie or series based on Stephen King’s book “It” is being filmed in Canada despite taking place in Maine.

Lawmakers are calling for a state-coordinated effort to help Maine cities and towns on the front lines of a surge in asylum seekers.

PLUS: The Mills administration plans to petition the federal government to allow asylum seekers look for work while they wait for their asylum applications to be approved.

If approved, Maine would join 11 other states with paid leave programs to care for family and would fund it through payroll taxes.

Deputies Steve Boyd and Danny Davis are among an estimated 70 full-time school resource officers working across Maine.

During World War II, Peter Goutiere undertook hundreds of flights through one of the most dangerous routes of all time.

The design team is exploring the use of fiber-reinforced polymer bridge beams from Brewer-based manufacturer Advanced Infrastructure Technologies.

Northern Maine Medical Center staff believe that the birth rate is still high enough for there to be a handful of maternity emergencies.

The Southern Aroostook Food Pantry has served more than 400 families twice a month, relying heavily on a 16-year partnership with Hannaford.

Owen Martin of Caribou earned the title of 2023 Student of the Year, and was also class speaker at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

Coach Chris Markwood hopes this latest slate of transfers will continue accelerating improvements UMaine made last season.

Recent changes to the antlerless deer permit system have allowed more control of the deer population in southern and central Maine.

Gray tree frogs cause quite a racket in the spring Maine woods, but it took a little luck for James Treadwell to capture one on camera.

In other Maine news …

Jared Golden tries to nudge short-term immigration fixes through divided Congress

Rising costs of solar subsidies in Maine prompts debate over program’s future

Wolfe’s Neck Farm adopting innovative approach to reducing CO2 emissions

Portland Water District looks to create facility to treat PFAS contamination

Ocean temperatures much lower than summerlike air temps

Would-be Gouldsboro aquaculture processing plant to be auctioned off

Man found on fire in Bridgton has died

Waterville fire captain in critical condition after experiencing heart attack

Charge dismissed against Maine man who shouted insult at Leonard Leo

Mattawamkeag man sentenced in scheme to distribute more than 2 pounds of meth

Portland police arrest 4 for Kennedy Park shooting

2 motorcyclists hospitalized after Buckfield collision

Caribou instructor is Aroostook Teacher of the Year

Ceddanne Rafaela steals record 6 bases for Portland Sea Dogs

2 Maine golfers are gearing up for NCAA Division I regionals

Hermon cheerleading coach steps down after winning 11 state championships