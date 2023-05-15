If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former Portland ed tech was sentenced on Monday to 22 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old student.

Benjamin Conroy, 33, pleaded guilty last year to sexually exploiting a child at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland.

Conroy will spend 15 years under supervision after his release. A judge also recommended he be taken to a federal prison with sex offender treatment options, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In August 2022, Conroy admitted he sexually abused the child, who has autism, and shared the photos of the victim on a dating app. He also reportedly bragged about it.