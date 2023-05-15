Husson softball will open up the NCAA Division III softball tournament against Tufts (37-4), which will host the region’s games at Spicer Field in Medford, Massachusetts from May 18-20.

The Eagles (30-12-1) will make their 12th appearance in the national tournament.

The other matchup in the region is Moravian (32-8) against Cabrini (29-12).

The NCAA regionals, as well as every round, is a double-elimination format.

In last year’s regional tournament, Husson went 1-2. In the Eagles first game, they beat University of Massachusetts Amherst 6-1 before losing to Virginia Wesleyan University 3-2 and then to UMass Amherst 1-0.

Husson’s McKenna Smith won her second North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year award this season, going 6-0 in conference games while sporting a 0.18 earned run average. She was also named to the all-conference first team along with Husson players Kenzie Dore, Bulla McCabe and Katie Raymond.

The Eagles also had second team all-conference players in Jill Bisson, Teagan Blackie and Olivia McCarty.