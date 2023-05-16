Women for Healthy Rural Living and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust are bringing the annual Milbridge Days 5K and Fun Run back! This race will be held on Saturday, July 29 during the annual Milbridge Days Celebration in Milbridge. All funds raised will go to Incredible Edible Milbridge, a program of Women for Healthy Rural Living.

Race and walk participants can pre-register by visiting WHRL’s website, whrl.org/5K. Register for the 5K by July 1 to receive a free race T-shirt. Fun Run registration will be in person from 7-7:45 am.



The 3.1-mile wheel-measured course starts at the corner of Fickett’s Point Road and Bay View Road. This is an out-and-back down Fickett’s Point Road overlooking Narraguagus Bay. The Kid’s Fun Run is one mile – a half mile up Fickett’s Point Road and back.



The Fun Run begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is highly recommended; however, participants can also register in person from 7 to 7:45 a.m. the day of for both events at the corner of Bay View Road and Fickett’s Point Road. A representative from Bold Coast Runners will time the race.



WHRL is a 501©(3) non-profit organization founded in 2004. Their biggest program, Incredible Edible Milbridge, supports the community by growing organic vegetables in their free pick-your-own gardens. Produce can be harvested from the small, raised beds around town, in the garden next to the Red Barn Motel, or at Milbridge Commons Wellness Park. All proceeds from this 5K and Fun Run will go towards Incredible Edible Milbridge – directly feeding and nourishing the community we all care for. Please come to the Milbridge Days 5K and Children’s Fun Run to support Incredible Edible Milbridge.

For more information on WHRL or Incredible Edible Milbridge, go to

https://whrl.org.