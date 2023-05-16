Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing in strong support for the column from Sen. Chip Curry that appeared in the May 9 BDN. Curry’s bill, LD 1818 “An Act Regarding Port Facilities Relating to Offshore Wind Power Projects,” lays out in clear language the crucial importance of combining high labor and environmental standards in the construction of a port to service new offshore wind facilities. I attended a meeting on the state’s housing crisis recently. It was pointed out that affordable housing is often available in small towns, but the jobs needed to allow young families to purchase a home are usually lacking.

The construction of a port facility in Waldo County with strong labor protections will lead to fair wages, meaningful apprenticeship opportunities, equitable job access for a diverse workforce and will offer workers a free and fair chance to join a union. LD 1818 also requires planning for zero-emission technologies and for enhancement and restoration of any areas disturbed by offshore wind ports.

I thank Sen. Curry for his leadership in sponsoring this game-changing bill that will prepare Maine to take the lead in creating clean, renewable energy to help us reach our climate goals but do it right by focusing on working people and their futures.

Corliss C. Davis

Belfast