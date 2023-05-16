PORTLAND — The Ride of Silence — a silent, slow-paced group ride — will be held on May 17 in Portland to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while biking, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

The Ride of Silence is an international event held on the third Wednesday of May every year to recognize vulnerable road users who have been injured or killed in crashes on public roads, raise awareness that bicyclists have a legal right to use the road, and remind motorists to respectfully share the road with all users.

“Most cyclists know someone who has been hit by a driver — and many have been hit themselves—so this is an important event for everyone who rides,” said BCM Executive Director Jean Sideris. “It’s also an essential part of Global Road Safety Week.”

The BCM is the statewide coordinator of the Ride of Silence, which means they host a ride, as well as support and share other rides across Maine.

In addition to the Coalition’s Portland event, additional rides will be held this year in Andover, Bath, Lewiston, and Saco. The Ride of Silence is free for participants. Registration for the Portland ride and more information about the other rides in Maine can be found at bikemaine.org/ride-of-silence/.

To learn more about Global Road Safety Week and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s free events from May 14-20 throughout Maine — urban riding classes, family friendly ride in Orono, Portland Bike to Work Day celebration, bike rodeo for kids, and a Fix-A-Bike workshop — visit this page bikemaine.org/global-road-safety-week-events/.