One person was killed in a rollover crash in Newburgh on Monday.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was traveling south on Western Avenue in a 2022 Mitsubishi about 5:30 p.m. when it left the road, struck several trees and rolled over, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how many people were in the Mitsubishi at the time nor how many were injured or killed. CBS affiliate WABI reported one person was killed.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a contributing factor. The sheriff’s office said no additional details will be released at this time.