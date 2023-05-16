PORTLAND, Maine — A Gardiner man who was accused of fatally shooting his former friend and attacking another man with a machete was sentenced on Tuesday.

Dylan Ketcham was accused of murder after 22-year-old Jordan Johnson died from his injuries after receiving a gun wound to the head on Jan. 25, 2020.

Ketcham was also charged with elevated aggravated assault and the attempted murder of Caleb Trudeau, who suffered severe stab wounds. Trudeau’s hands were nearly severed from his body in the attack.

Earlier this year, a jury found Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault. An initial trial in September 2022 was declared a mistrial after some jurors were disturbed by body camera footage shown in court.

The jurors in the September trial reportedly were not alerted during the screening process that they would be shown such graphic content, and were not asked if the graphic content would affect their ability to reach an unbiased verdict.

On Tuesday, Ketcham was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Johnson. He also received a consecutive sentence of 30 years, with all but 20 suspended, and four years of probation for the attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this report.