A man allegedly entered a Portland middle school and offered a girl needles in a bathroom on Tuesday.

Jacob Horwitch, 43, of Portland has been charged with criminal trespassing, violation of privacy and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Horwitch allegedly entered King Middle School about 8:48 a.m., and at some point, entered a girls bathroom, where he offered a girl hypodermic needles.

He was arrested near the Deering Oaks Park entrance.