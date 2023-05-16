Ninth-year Husson University of Bangor men’s golf coach Mike Dugas said his current team is one of the best he has ever coached.

Because of that, he is optimistic about its chances at the four-day NCAA Division III championships, which get underway on Tuesday at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

There will be 43 teams and six individuals who aren’t competing on those teams that will be involved, and the top 18 teams will advance to play the final two rounds along with the top individual scorers.

No Husson golf team has ever made the cut for the final two rounds during the NCAA tournament. Dugas’ 2016-17 team came the closest to making the cut, missing out by just one shot. His sons Gavin and Eric were on that team.

“This team, like that team, has the ability to do very well in this event,” said Dugas, the golf pro at the J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. ”The reality is the guys have to let it happen, not try to make it happen. That’s a hard thing to do in the athletic arena. You’re playing against the best players in the country.”

Husson has qualified for the NCAA Tournament seven times in Dugas’ nine seasons. Husson finished 34th a year ago.

He said he has a tight-knit team that travels well together.

“The vibe is very positive,” said Dugas, whose team has been getting used to the course the past few days.

The Eagles won the North Atlantic Conference title at the Waterville Country Club by nine shots over SUNY Canton back in October.

Husson junior Jack King from Barton, Vermont, shot a two-over 142 to earn medalist honors and all five Eagles finished within the top 10.

King and fellow junior Will Kavanaugh from Topsham were chosen to the All-NAC first team while Newburgh junior Chris Kauppila, Topsham senior Chad Charron and Lincoln senior Max Woodman were selected to the second team.

“Everybody asks me, who is my number one player? I realistically have five number ones,” Dugas said.

Dugas said his team has had a “great spring” thanks to a competitive schedule he was able to put together. College golf has a fall and a spring season.

“We struggle finding events in New England to play in during the spring,” said Dugas, who coordinated with Husson Athletic Director Frank Pergolizzi to schedule events outside of New England.

Dugas was able to schedule two tournaments in New York, one in North Carolina and another in Virginia, and the team responded with three top-five finishes including a win at The Ruckus tournament at the Williamsburg National Golf Club in Virginia.

Dugas said his players all work hard and religiously show up every day to refine their games on the golf simulator they have on campus.

The only other Maine team to qualify this year is St. Joseph’s College of Standish.