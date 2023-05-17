BELFAST — The 2023 Class of the Penobscot Bay Stewards is hosting a Sustainability Day event to inform Belfast residents and the broader Midcoast community on how to contribute to the sustainability of their homes, businesses and town. The event will be from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Belfast Boathouse, free and open to the public

A variety of community leaders, advisors, and local businesses that are involved in climate action will present a variety of home heating solutions and products. Also, several nonprofits will be on hand with information on best practices and the latest rebate information.

The event partner is the All-Belfast Climate Dialogue which is sponsored by the Belfast Free Library.

The Penobscot Bay Stewards program is a five-week class conducted annually by the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition. The program’s goal is to encourage volunteerism that supports the health of the watershed and the local environment.