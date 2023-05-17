Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Thank you for publishing the Rev. Richard Kilmer’s opinion piece regarding adoption of electric vehicles to address the global warming crisis. Electrified transportation is certainly an essential part of the strategy.

However, without addressing the sources of the electricity powering our vehicles, we will see far less reduction of emissions than we need. The present mix of power sources in New England results in electricity generated by about 20 percent renewables, and the rest by fossil fuels. At this rate, switching from a combustion powered car to an electric one will cut your emissions by about 60 percent to 70 percent, but elsewhere in the country this can be as low as 40 percent. Furthermore, as the electric vehicles increase the demand for electricity, unless the additional power is supplied by renewables much of that advantage could be lost.

What is essential to our success at cutting emissions is a shift away from fossil fuels in all sectors of the economy. This can be achieved by setting the prices of fossil fuels at realistic levels to reflect all the costs to society that result from burning them — the diseases and disasters caused by carbon pollution and atmospheric warming. One sure-fire incentive that motivates our economy is prices. Put pollution fees on pollution-emitting fuels, return the dividends to citizens, and the consumption of fossil fuels will be reduced. This proposed national policy is called a carbon fee and dividend.

People should please tell their members of Congress to support carbon pricing with dividends for households.

Cynthia and Paul Stancioff

Chesterville