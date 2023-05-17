U.S. Sen. Angus King will recommend Nirav Shah to be the new leader of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nirav Shah, who was Maine’s CDC director and the face of the COVID-19 pandemic response in the state, is currently second in command at the U.S. CDC. He assumed that position in March.

The current CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, is leaving the agency next month.

King’s office said a letter is still in the works that will be sent to the White House officially recommending Shah.