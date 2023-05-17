Paul Farley, foreground sweeps off debris from the M60A3 tank Monday morning in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Paul St. Clair, back, was buffing some of the rust and debris off the tank that the two were involved in bringing to the park, along with the jet, background. They were "touching up" the 1960s tank for a formal dedication ceremony that will take place on May 27 after the Memorial Day program at the park. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The flower that saved a northern Maine community is no longer endangered

The Furbish’s lousewort stalled the Dickey-Lincoln project long enough for politicians to lose their appetite for a Maine mega dam.

Maine is far from its goal for renewable energy battery storage

Maine has 63 megawatts of operational battery energy storage, with a goal of sequestering 300 megawatts in battery storage by 2025.

Construction of CMP’s hydropower corridor can resume, state says

That comes after a jury concluded that developers had a constitutional right to proceed despite being rebuked by Maine voters in a 2021 referendum.

Janet Mills faces challenges from left and right over budget

It doesn’t look like a budget plan will pass before July 1.

Bangor sober living home opens thanks to $1M in federal funds

The home at 31 Highland Ave. is the 13th sober house that Scott Pardy has opened in the Bangor area in the past five years.

Hampden chess teams excel amid media frenzy over ‘Queen’s Gambit’ janitor

David Bishop, who by day works as a janitor at the Weatherbee school, is similar to a character in the popular Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Maine’s wild blueberry giant is raising millions of native bees

Wyman’s of Maine imports non-native honey bees, along with native bumblebees and sand bees, to help its blueberry, apple and clover crops.

Black Fly Brewfest returns to Houlton this weekend

The Houlton festival will feature more than 100 different samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from all over Maine.

Watch as this frisky fisher plays tug-of-war trying to get some free lunch

The fisher performs a blowdown balancing act as it braces itself to grab some meat off the beaver remains.

My dad and I shared a time-honored adventure chasing tiny fish for huge enjoyment

“The smelt run is now over for another year, but come next April, many will flock to certain rivers and brooks in Maine in search of the tiny fish,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.

In other Maine news …

1 killed in Newburgh crash

Bison are on the loose again in Aroostook County

Blaze at Amish-owned sawmill battled by multiple fire departments

Chelsea man dies from severe burns after falling into fire pit

Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for fatally shooting friend, attacking man with machete

Man allegedly entered Portland middle school and offered girl needles in bathroom

Danielle West named Portland’s new city manager

Maine child who tested positive for measles wasn’t infectious

Portland begins dismantling Bayside homeless encampment

Augusta may let people who are homeless camp on private property

Ellsworth will use $1.2M grant to recruit and train volunteer firefighters

Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England

2 freshmen lead Brewer softball past Bangor

Bangor Christian pitcher sets state record with 22 strikeouts in a game