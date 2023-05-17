Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Furbish’s lousewort stalled the Dickey-Lincoln project long enough for politicians to lose their appetite for a Maine mega dam.

Maine has 63 megawatts of operational battery energy storage, with a goal of sequestering 300 megawatts in battery storage by 2025.

That comes after a jury concluded that developers had a constitutional right to proceed despite being rebuked by Maine voters in a 2021 referendum.

It doesn’t look like a budget plan will pass before July 1.

The home at 31 Highland Ave. is the 13th sober house that Scott Pardy has opened in the Bangor area in the past five years.

David Bishop, who by day works as a janitor at the Weatherbee school, is similar to a character in the popular Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Wyman’s of Maine imports non-native honey bees, along with native bumblebees and sand bees, to help its blueberry, apple and clover crops.

The Houlton festival will feature more than 100 different samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from all over Maine.

The fisher performs a blowdown balancing act as it braces itself to grab some meat off the beaver remains.

“The smelt run is now over for another year, but come next April, many will flock to certain rivers and brooks in Maine in search of the tiny fish,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.

1 killed in Newburgh crash

Bison are on the loose again in Aroostook County

Blaze at Amish-owned sawmill battled by multiple fire departments

Chelsea man dies from severe burns after falling into fire pit

Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for fatally shooting friend, attacking man with machete

Man allegedly entered Portland middle school and offered girl needles in bathroom

Danielle West named Portland’s new city manager

Maine child who tested positive for measles wasn’t infectious

Portland begins dismantling Bayside homeless encampment

Augusta may let people who are homeless camp on private property

Ellsworth will use $1.2M grant to recruit and train volunteer firefighters

Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England

2 freshmen lead Brewer softball past Bangor

Bangor Christian pitcher sets state record with 22 strikeouts in a game