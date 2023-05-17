Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The flower that saved a northern Maine community is no longer endangered
The Furbish’s lousewort stalled the Dickey-Lincoln project long enough for politicians to lose their appetite for a Maine mega dam.
Maine is far from its goal for renewable energy battery storage
Maine has 63 megawatts of operational battery energy storage, with a goal of sequestering 300 megawatts in battery storage by 2025.
Construction of CMP’s hydropower corridor can resume, state says
That comes after a jury concluded that developers had a constitutional right to proceed despite being rebuked by Maine voters in a 2021 referendum.
Janet Mills faces challenges from left and right over budget
It doesn’t look like a budget plan will pass before July 1.
Bangor sober living home opens thanks to $1M in federal funds
The home at 31 Highland Ave. is the 13th sober house that Scott Pardy has opened in the Bangor area in the past five years.
Hampden chess teams excel amid media frenzy over ‘Queen’s Gambit’ janitor
David Bishop, who by day works as a janitor at the Weatherbee school, is similar to a character in the popular Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Maine’s wild blueberry giant is raising millions of native bees
Wyman’s of Maine imports non-native honey bees, along with native bumblebees and sand bees, to help its blueberry, apple and clover crops.
Black Fly Brewfest returns to Houlton this weekend
The Houlton festival will feature more than 100 different samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from all over Maine.
Watch as this frisky fisher plays tug-of-war trying to get some free lunch
The fisher performs a blowdown balancing act as it braces itself to grab some meat off the beaver remains.
My dad and I shared a time-honored adventure chasing tiny fish for huge enjoyment
“The smelt run is now over for another year, but come next April, many will flock to certain rivers and brooks in Maine in search of the tiny fish,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.
In other Maine news …
Bison are on the loose again in Aroostook County
Blaze at Amish-owned sawmill battled by multiple fire departments
Chelsea man dies from severe burns after falling into fire pit
Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for fatally shooting friend, attacking man with machete
Man allegedly entered Portland middle school and offered girl needles in bathroom
Danielle West named Portland’s new city manager
Maine child who tested positive for measles wasn’t infectious
Portland begins dismantling Bayside homeless encampment
Augusta may let people who are homeless camp on private property
Ellsworth will use $1.2M grant to recruit and train volunteer firefighters
Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England
2 freshmen lead Brewer softball past Bangor
Bangor Christian pitcher sets state record with 22 strikeouts in a game