HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy will hold its graduation exercises at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets are required for admission to graduation.Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The class marshal is Owen Field.

The following students will speak at graduation:

Corina Arimond will deliver the valedictory address. Corina is the daughter of John Arimond and Amy Gilman of Hampden. While at Hampden Academy Corina participated in field hockey, swimming, tennis, Junior Classical League, Key Club, Math Team, ASB Leadership, and National Honor Society. Corina also was a Student of the Quarter, received a Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Science and Math, is a field hockey academic all-state student, is a Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete, and received the Maine Principal’s Award at Hampden Academy. Corina interned at the University of Maine in computer science and recently started lifeguarding at the Lura Hoit Pool. In her spare time Corina enjoys spending time with friends and family including her pets, taking care of plants, reading, and playing the piano. Corina plans to attend the University of Auckland for electrical engineering.

Madison Steigert, daughter of Lee and Michelle Steigert of Hampden, will deliver the salutatory address. While at Hampden Academy Madison participated in varsity cross country, varsity swimming, varsity softball, and varsity indoor track. Madison also participated in Key Club, Concert Choir and volunteered with the Big Brother/Big Sister school program, the Hampden Food Cupboard, and the Pound the Pavement 5K for Pancreatic Cancer while attending Hampden Academy. Madison is a member of the National Honor Society, inducted during her senior year, and a Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete. Outside of school, Madison holds a part time job with a local clothing retailer. In her spare time, Madison enjoys spending time with friends and family, taking spontaneous road trips, cuddling with her dog, and being active outdoors. Madison plans to study nursing in the fall at the University of Maine.

Quincy Rock, son of Steven and Dara Rock of Hampden, is the honor essayist for the Hampden Academy Class of 2023. While at Hampden Academy, Quincy participated in cross country, Junior Classical League, freshman math team, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, and Jazz Band. Quincy was a peer tutor in the writing center, has been awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for the State of Maine in Latin, and is a Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete. During high school Quincy also volunteered at the Hampden Food Cupboard. In his spare time, Quincy enjoys long distance running, writing prose fiction and reading. Quincy plans to study scientific and technical communications at Michigan Technological University in the fall.

Graduates at Hampden Academy who have maintained an A average for their high school careers are as follows:

Marissa Abbott

Ryan Adams

Olivia Airey

Corina Arimond Nikolas Bates

Samantha Bellerose Stacy Berry

Samantha Brooker Julia Brown

Owen Brown

Cole Bruen

Samuel Burnham Brandon Butterfield Finn Castrucci

Emma Chute

Krais Cook

Lauryn Cowing

Riley Crosby

Logan Curtis

Logan Daigle

Elise DeRosby

Owen Field

Isabel Fiske

Lilyann Geiser

Josie Gilmore

Mackenzie Gray Emma Hawkins Marina Hooper Jack Johnson

Molly Kearns

Alec Kielbasa

Dylan LaPlante

Katherine Larrabee Kaitlyn Libby

Kaelyn Libby

Jenna Lobdell

Camron Lothrop

Andrew Lyons

Matthew Marcoux Raymond McKnight Isabella McLaughlin Makayla Miller

Leonardo Mlynski David Morse

Rachel Palmer

Kaden Pattershall Grace Pelletier

Austin Plourde

Tate Porter

Quincy Rock

Max Ross

Ava Samoluk

Gavin Small

Josie Smith

Peyton Spahr

Amy Spencer

Nicholas St. Pierre Madison Steigert Megan Sweeney Peterus VanOverbeke Peter Verhar

Adrian Webb and

Allee Wellman.