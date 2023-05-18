HAMPDEN – Hampden Academy will hold its graduation exercises at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets are required for admission to graduation.Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The class  marshal is Owen Field.

The following students will speak at graduation: 

Corina Arimond will deliver the valedictory address. Corina is the daughter of John Arimond  and Amy Gilman of Hampden. While at Hampden Academy Corina participated in field hockey,  swimming, tennis, Junior Classical League, Key Club, Math Team, ASB Leadership, and National  Honor Society. Corina also was a Student of the Quarter, received a Certificate of Merit for  Excellence in Science and Math, is a field hockey academic all-state student, is a Penobscot  Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete, and received the Maine Principal’s Award at Hampden  Academy. Corina interned at the University of Maine in computer science and recently started  lifeguarding at the Lura Hoit Pool. In her spare time Corina enjoys spending time with friends  and family including her pets, taking care of plants, reading, and playing the piano. Corina plans  to attend the University of Auckland for electrical engineering. 

Madison Steigert, daughter of Lee and Michelle Steigert of Hampden, will deliver the salutatory  address. While at Hampden Academy Madison participated in varsity cross country, varsity  swimming, varsity softball, and varsity indoor track. Madison also participated in Key Club,  Concert Choir and volunteered with the Big Brother/Big Sister school program, the Hampden  Food Cupboard, and the Pound the Pavement 5K for Pancreatic Cancer while attending  Hampden Academy. Madison is a member of the National Honor Society, inducted during her senior year, and a Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete. Outside of school, Madison  holds a part time job with a local clothing retailer. In her spare time, Madison enjoys spending  time with friends and family, taking spontaneous road trips, cuddling with her dog, and being  active outdoors. Madison plans to study nursing in the fall at the University of Maine.  

Quincy Rock, son of Steven and Dara Rock of Hampden, is the honor essayist for the Hampden  Academy Class of 2023. While at Hampden Academy, Quincy participated in cross country,  Junior Classical League, freshman math team, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, and Jazz Band. Quincy was a peer tutor in the writing center, has been awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for the  State of Maine in Latin, and is a Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete. During high  school Quincy also volunteered at the Hampden Food Cupboard. In his spare time, Quincy  enjoys long distance running, writing prose fiction and reading. Quincy plans to study scientific  and technical communications at Michigan Technological University in the fall.  

Graduates at Hampden Academy who have maintained an A average for their high school  careers are as follows: 

Marissa Abbott 

Ryan Adams

Olivia Airey 

Corina Arimond Nikolas Bates 

Samantha Bellerose Stacy Berry 

Samantha Brooker Julia Brown 

Owen Brown 

Cole Bruen 

Samuel Burnham Brandon Butterfield Finn Castrucci 

Emma Chute 

Krais Cook 

Lauryn Cowing 

Riley Crosby 

Logan Curtis 

Logan Daigle 

Elise DeRosby 

Owen Field 

Isabel Fiske 

Lilyann Geiser 

Josie Gilmore 

Mackenzie Gray Emma Hawkins Marina Hooper Jack Johnson 

Molly Kearns 

Alec Kielbasa 

Dylan LaPlante 

Katherine Larrabee Kaitlyn Libby 

Kaelyn Libby

Jenna Lobdell 

Camron Lothrop 

Andrew Lyons 

Matthew Marcoux Raymond McKnight Isabella McLaughlin Makayla Miller 

Leonardo Mlynski David Morse 

Rachel Palmer 

Kaden Pattershall Grace Pelletier 

Austin Plourde 

Tate Porter 

Quincy Rock 

Max Ross 

Ava Samoluk 

Gavin Small 

Josie Smith 

Peyton Spahr 

Amy Spencer 

Nicholas St. Pierre Madison Steigert Megan Sweeney Peterus VanOverbeke Peter Verhar 

Adrian Webb and

Allee Wellman.