FRYEBURG — After a 3-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Maine State Music Theatre, the state’s leading professional company known for “Bringing Broadway to Brunswick,” is scheduled to return to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center, (on the campus of Fryeburg Academy), on Friday, June 2, with the musical revue MSMT Sings the Best of Broadway. Thanks to generous grants from the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Foundation, the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust, and the Anne Randolph Henry Charitable Trust, MSMT and LHE/PAC are able to collaborate a second time on this major event which will enliven the Fryeburg cultural calendar.

The public performance at 7 p.m. will celebrate the work of some of musical theatre’s greatest composers and lyricists, among them Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and Stephen Sondheim.

Directed and choreographed by MSMT Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark, the youthful, vibrant cast of eight chosen from over 2,000 auditions, makes this alternately witty, hilarious, rousing and poignant production a fitting tribute to America’s unique art form: the Broadway musical.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.