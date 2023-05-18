A Stonington man has been charged with arson after authorities say he started a fire at his home.

The state fire marshal’s office says crews responded to a fire at a home at 31 School St. in Stonington around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

After extinguishing the fire, the Stonington Fire Department requested the assistance of the state fire marshal’s office.

Following an investigation, authorities say they determined the fire had been intentionally set and arrested the homeowner, 33-year-old George St. Amand.

St. Amand was charged with arson and taken to the Hancock County Jail. He is expected to make his initial appearance on Friday.