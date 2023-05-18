Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

May 1 saw a historic day of turnout in the Maine Legislature for the public hearing of LD 1619. Hundreds of people participated. In fact, the turnout was so strong that the hearing continued into the morning of May 2.

The overwhelming perspective of the participants was “ought not to pass.”

I believe LD 1619 is an extreme and barbaric bill that has no business becoming law in Maine. I urge my fellow Mainers to continue to show opposition to this bill as the legislative process continues.

Jeremy Hiltz

Cary Township