Now it is important to support the Social Security Fairness Act of 2023, H.R. 82, that was reintroduced in the 118th Congress. The Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset would be repealed, as both of these reduce Social Security benefits for many public service retirees.

The lead sponsors of HR 82 are U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, and Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia. The bill is a bipartisan effort to create the most likely path to change the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. Current and future retirees need to speak up asking for this bill to be supported. They also should demand that differences of opinion in both political parties should not stop any Social Security reform.

Any candidates running in the 2024 presidential election should be asked to clearly state how they will deal with any Social Security reforms, especially the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. Realistically it is highly unlikely that any Social Security reform will happen until after the 2024 presidential election.

Karen Holmes

Cooper