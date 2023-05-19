The public is invited to attend the annual CISV (formerly Children’s International Summer Village) Spring Showcase to learn more about what CISV Maine has to offer youth and adults for educational, leadership, and service programs in the local community, nationally, and internationally. The Showcase will be held at the University of Maine in Orono in Stodder Hall (room 57) on Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include an overview of CISV, presentations from local youth and young adults who are participating in CISV programs this year, a potluck lunch, and a CISV Youth activity. The chapter’s annual meeting will take place while youth have their activity and it is open to all. This free program features fun and educational activities designed to build friendships and intercultural understanding – no previous experience with CISV is needed. No prior registration is required.

This summer 15+ youth from across Maine will travel on a variety of programs to France (2 groups), Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Many of the participants have parents or other family members who were involved in CISV programs decades ago as youth. For example, all four children in the CISV Maine Village delegation have a mother who participated in CISV when they were young. Evidence of the generational and organizational commitment to building bridges of peace.

CISV is a global charitable, independent, non-political, volunteer organization whose mission is “to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world.” The CISV curriculum is connected to its four key content areas: human rights, sustainable development, conflict and resolution, and diversity and is designed to be fun and experiential for youth. Youth who participate in CISV build leadership and critical thinking skills–plus lasting global friendships.

CISV was founded more than 60 years ago by Dr. Doris Twitchell Allen, native of Old Town. Following the devastation of World War II, many people were focusing on initiatives to build and maintain peace. As a psychologist and specialist in growth and development, Dr. Allen firmly believed that the ultimate source for peace, long range, lay with the children. From this conviction came her vision of bringing together children from all over the globe to learn to respect different and common values. In 1951, she realized her dream when delegates from eight countries gathered in Cincinnati, USA for the first Children’s International Summer Village (CISV).

Today CISV operates in over 60 countries and since 1951, more than 200,000 people have participated in more than 5000 international activities. CISV Maine has a strong, growing chapter, involving local monthly programming and also sending children to CISV programs all over the world each summer.

For more information about the CISV Maine Spring Showcase: https://maine.cisvusa.org/event/spring-showcase-potluck-bon-voyage-annual-meeting-junior-branch-activity/.