FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10 at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

Come experience the gardens at Tidewater Farm, learn about UMaine Extension’s work, ask gardening questions and participate in hands-on demonstrations with Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers. Demonstrations begin at 10:30 a.m. Child-friendly activities will be provided. No registration required.

Hands-on demonstrations include when and how to properly divide plants, through which participants will be given a small plant to take home; how to maximize garden space with succession planting and tips for watering gardens during the summer.

Colleagues from the Cumberland County Food Security Council will be on hand to share information about their gleaning initiatives, advocacy work and school programs. Participants also will hear how to help build nutrition security in the county and can take part in a child-friendly activity.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the UMaine Extension website or contact Pamela Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.