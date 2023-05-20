LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising has announced the promotion of Cathy Brezinski to the position of senior creative resources manager. In this role, Brezinski manages schedules, production, and on-time delivery of work for all Creative, Content, and Digital Teams and coordinates the movement of jobs through all agency departments.

Since first joining Rinck in 2015, Brezinski has served as the senior traffic coordinator, coordinating communication between departments, overseeing daily traffic, and maintaining workflow. She works with many agency clients, including Maine CDC, Maine Housing, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, FoodScience, and University of Southern Maine.

Prior to Rinck, Brezinski served as office manager and traffic coordinator for CD&M Communications, administrative assistant at APS Healthcare, and media/retail coordinator for Vital Basics.

“Cathy is the glue that holds a project together. Her efforts help our team run smoothly and deliver high quality projects on time and on budget,” said Laura Rinck, president of Rinck Advertising. “We are happy to promote her with a title that encompasses all the important work she does for the agency.”

Brezinski, who resides in Portland, is a 2000 graduate of the University of Maine.