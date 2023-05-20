Friends of Sears Island and Carver Memorial Library will host a free summer solstice-themed after school program for children on Wednesday, May 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport. Attendees will learn about the science behind solstices as well as traditions observed around the world to mark these seasonal shifts. Carver Outreach Librarian Ronda Nichols will read a story about solstice celebrations throughout history.

FOSI’s Outreach Coordinator Ashley Megquier will share about the organization’s upcoming Solstice by the Sea Celebration on June 21, and invite families to help prepare for a parade on Sears Island to welcome summer by painting summer-themed banners and crafting colorful streamer wands, noisemakers, and sun masks to wave and wear during the event. All participants will be able to take home one craft they make that day. Extra items created will be taken to the solstice celebration on Sears Island and handed out to anyone who would like to march in the sun parade. This is a great opportunity to learn about the significance of the upcoming summer solstice and prepare to celebrate the longest day of the year in a few short weeks!

This program is intended for kids ages 6-12 and an accompanying adult. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Sign-up by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email.

This event is part of Friends of Sears Island’s “Science Squad,” a place-based after-school program involving children as scientists, explorers, and stewards of their environment. Science Squad is sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.