Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a dine-to-donate meal at Nautilus Seafood & Grill in Belfast, Wednesday, May 24, anytime from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy lunch or dinner (can be dine-in or take out), and Nautilus will graciously donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to Friends of Sears Island to support conservation and education programs. This is a great opportunity to support a local business and a local nonprofit! Nautilus Seafood & Grill is located at 3 Main Street in Belfast. A menu and more information about the restaurant can be found at www.nautilusseafoodandgrill.com, and reservations can be made by calling 207-218-4218. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org.

