BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club’s annual plant sale is Saturday, May 27 (or May 28 in the event of rain), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steamboat Landing and the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street

Residents ready to embrace the gardening season will find more than 500 plants available for purchase as well as garden-related items such as tools, books, plant stakes and statuary. A number of special items will be offered through a silent auction, including a Millside Industries red wagon and handwoven placemats.

The plant sale assembles in one place select donations from a veritable Who’s Who of Midcoast Maine nurseries and garden centers. These include Aubuchon Hardware, Bahner Farm, Barley Joe Farm, Brambles, Carol’s Collectibles, Crystal Lake Farm & Nursery, Fernwood Nursery & Gardens, Fire Flower Garden, Guini Ridge Farm & Garden Center, Hammond Lumber Company, Honey Petal Plants, Peacemeal Farm, Plants Unlimited, Rebel Hill Farm, Rooted Elements, and Tractor Supply,

Contributions have also been made by members and through a club pilot project established at McKay Farm and Research Station in Thorndike to grow hard-to-find plants such as clary sage and scarlet runner bean.

“Our annual plant sale rallies our community and members to the cause of gardening,” said Lexa Clifford of the Belfast Garden Club. “We are so grateful for such enthusiastic support of our mission in Belfast.”

The highly anticipated annual sale, one of the club’s most important fundraisers, offers up perennials, annuals, herbs, shrubs, and pollinating natives such as butterfly weed and columbine. Shoppers will find plants that grow in full sun, part sun, or shade and even in the house.



Founded in 1928, the Belfast Garden Club promotes the knowledge and love of gardening, the protection of native flora and fauna, and the beauty of Belfast’s public places. Proceeds from the club’s plant sale support school programs, camp scholarships, library donations, and Belfast’s public gardens. For more information, visit belfastgardenclub.org.