BANGOR — The Pine State Amateur Radio Club is proud to announce our participation in the Memorial Day parade organized by Bangor High School JROTC. The parade will take place on Monday, May 30 and will commence at 10:15 a.m. on Exchange Street in Bangor, before completing the parade in Davenport Park.

The Pine State Amateur Radio Club is honored to take part in this important event. Our members will gather at Bagel Central beforehand to prepare for the parade and ensure a seamless communication network throughout the event.

We extend our sincerest thanks to the Bangor High School JROTC for organizing this parade and providing us with the opportunity to pay our respects to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. We also thank the entire community for their ongoing support of this important event.

We invite all members of the community to join us in this solemn occasion as we march together in honor of those who have given their lives for our freedom. Please come out and show your support for our veterans and their families.

For more information on the Pine State Amateur Radio Club or the Memorial Day parade, please visit our website at https://n1me.org/.