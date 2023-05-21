BANGOR — Food AND Medicine, the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center, and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness will host a press conference at Coe Park, on Court Street, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The neighborhood surrounding the Together Place and Coe Park is one of the state’s lowest income and highest overdose communities. These organizations have convened community members over the past year. Now we are hosting a festival to celebrate the neighborhood and connect people to valuable resources. At the press conference, we will talk about the festival, the work these organizations have done, and the fun family-oriented events we will host June 10 while highlighting ways to build community and feature Bangor area organizations.

We will highlight Bangor area artists and writers, while celebrating a half century of Stephen King books in the neighborhood where it began with a free book swap. The fair will feature remarks from Penobscot author Morgan Talty, winner of the Pen/Robert W. Bingham Prize for short story writing followed by Wabanaki musical artist Firefly who recently performed with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

Speakers at the press advisory will include Food AND Medicine Executive Director Jack McKay, the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center Executive Director Sean Faircloth , and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Director Sharon Jordan. Speakers will touch on why we are having a festival, and the importance of community efforts in this neighborhood.

We welcome the public, and media, to this conference and to attend the community festival on June 10 at Coe Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those gathering for the 10 a.m. fun run should start arriving at 9:15 a.m.