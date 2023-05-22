A woman was arrested on Sunday evening after reportedly driving off in a police cruiser after being placed under arrest for an alleged burglary in Biddeford.

Alexis N. Irving, 29, was arrested at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday after South Portland police officers were called to 350 Clarks Pond Parkway and discovered the woman near a vehicle, while a male fled the scene on foot.

The vehicle had been stolen during a burglary that occurred at a Biddeford residence earlier on Sunday, and reportedly contained a number of stolen goods, according to officials.

Irving was taken into police custody, and was placed in the back seat of a South Portland police cruiser. Shortly after being taken into police custody, Irving was reportedly able to climb into the driver’s seat of the cruiser and drove off with the vehicle.

The cruiser was located using GPS tracking, and discovered at a Biddeford residence. Irving had left the vehicle and entered the residence, according to police.

Irving was taken into custody shortly after the cruiser was located, and faces multiple Class C charges including unauthorized use of property and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, as well as two Class B charges of theft by unauthorized taking.

Also located during part of the investigation was Wesley A Fournell, 47, who was identified as the man who fled from 350 Clarks Pond Parkway, officials said. Fournell also faces multiple Class C charges, including receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal michief.