Good quality sleep creates a better life and improves overall health. Frank Breznyak, FNP, has been caring for Maine patients with sleep conditions for more than 16 years. He recently joined Northern Light Pulmonology and Critical Care and is accepting referrals from primary care providers for patients with sleep conditions.

Frank evaluates patients and creates treatment plans for individuals with sleep disorders, including apnea, circadian rhythm disturbances, insomnia, narcolepsy, parasomnia, restless leg syndrome, and more. He provides resources and education to patients and helps determine if tests, such as sleep studies, are needed.

“Many people are unaware of the options available to them, as sleep medicine is a relatively new field,” explains Frank. “When patients come to see me, I listen to their concerns, advocating for wellness and helping them better understand their condition so they can have better quality sleep. I am also a resource for primary care providers to determine if patients could benefit from a referral.”

Frank is seeing patients with a referral from their primary care provider at Northern Light Pulmonology and Critical Care, a new practice located in Webber East, Level 0 at the State Street campus. For questions or help with a referral, please call 207-275-1500.