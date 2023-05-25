Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The schools did not know the men hired to protect students were not actually law enforcement.

Lack of child care is a major issue in Maine, from southern Maine where employers are clamoring for it to “deserts” in rural areas.

One proposed bill would further wipe out statutes of limitation in criminal and civil cases for offenses classified as sexual abuse or sexual exploitation of a minor.

If the former Loring Air Force Base receives approval to become a foreign trade zone, it could help the area attract larger companies.

Penquis CAP is planning to build two three-story affordable housing apartment buildings behind the Mary Snow School in Bangor.

There could be as many as 1.04 million vehicles streaming onto the Maine Turnpike during the unofficial start of summer this weekend.

The Portland Harbor hasn’t been dredged in more than 70 years, but the city hasn’t been able to secure funding in 20 years of trying.

In other Maine news …

Maine water park revives historic Saco Drive-In theater

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care hit by ransomware attack, member data may be compromised

Missing Buckfield teen found safe

Midcoast towns still recovering from Christmas Eve storm

Main Street in Presque Isle has witnessed a flow of new businesses in the last year

Pitching will determine UMaine baseball’s fate in America East playoffs

Civilian hero helped rescue people trapped on roof of burning building in Hallowell

Fire destroys Old Town woodshop that began making custom furniture in 2020

Use these proven tactics for a successful late-spring turkey hunt