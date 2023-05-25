Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
They carried guns and badges in Maine schools but weren’t actually cops
The schools did not know the men hired to protect students were not actually law enforcement.
Maine child care overhaul in danger of falling apart over funding
Lack of child care is a major issue in Maine, from southern Maine where employers are clamoring for it to “deserts” in rural areas.
Maine lawmakers look ready to repeal more limits on minor sex abuse cases
One proposed bill would further wipe out statutes of limitation in criminal and civil cases for offenses classified as sexual abuse or sexual exploitation of a minor.
Former Loring Air Force Base could become foreign trade zone
If the former Loring Air Force Base receives approval to become a foreign trade zone, it could help the area attract larger companies.
Penquis plans 80 new affordable housing units in Bangor
Penquis CAP is planning to build two three-story affordable housing apartment buildings behind the Mary Snow School in Bangor.
Maine Turnpike projects record travel over Memorial Day weekend
There could be as many as 1.04 million vehicles streaming onto the Maine Turnpike during the unofficial start of summer this weekend.
Portland tries new approach to secure funding for long-overdue dredging project
The Portland Harbor hasn’t been dredged in more than 70 years, but the city hasn’t been able to secure funding in 20 years of trying.
