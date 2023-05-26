BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $19,000 in donations collected through the Bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to nine nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont residents. The recipients of the donations are: Eastern Maine Community College Foundation, Kennebec Valley Community College Foundation, Lubec Community Outreach Center, Machias Area Food Pantry, and Schoodic Food Pantry in Maine; Dismas Home of New Hampshire and The River Center in New Hampshire; and BarnArts Center for the Arts and Village for Paws Rescue in Vermont.

Employees participating in Casual for a Cause dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on which nonprofits will receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $220,000 since the program began in 2018.

“We often say that our employees are passionate about the communities where we live and work, and Casual for a Cause is a testament to that,” said Jack Frost, VP Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “The employees participating in the program give from their own pockets to support our neighbors and create better communities, and we are always amazed by their generosity.”

Maine donations are:

Eastern Maine Community College Foundation supports the students, programs, equipment, and facilities of EMCC. The nonprofit organization invests in the latest technology, equipment, and improvements to enable student success and contribute to the economic stability of the region. Learn more about EMCC Foundation at www.emcc.edu/emcc-foundation.

“EMCC Foundation is incredibly grateful for the support of BHBT and their employees,” said Hannah Young, Executive Director of EMCC Foundation. “Over the past year, we have seen an increasing demand for our emergency funds. With rising costs, students are finding themselves struggling to fill the gaps, and often the funds provided via our emergency funds program are the difference between a student completing their degree and withdrawing.”

Kennebec Valley Community College Foundation invests in students, faculty, and programs to empower individuals and to build stronger communities. The nonprofit organization raises funds to promote and support all educational programs; provides state-of-the-art equipment and facilities; and ensures access through scholarship funds for students. Learn more about KVCC Foundation at www.kvcc.me.edu.

“We are so thankful the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust selected the KVCC Foundation to be the recipient of the Casual for a Cause program,” said Karen Normandin, president of KVCC. “This gift will be part of our emergent need program and will help ensure that unexpected financial barriers don’t stand in the way of the success of our students.”

Lubec Community Outreach Center is committed to removing barriers to improve the lives of people in the community. LCOC accomplishes its mission through a variety of initiatives including youth after-school programs; adult and community education classes; and the Lubec Community Food Pantry. Learn more about LCOC at www.lubecoutreach.org.

“Our thanks to the staff and leadership of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for your generous contribution in support of our food pantry,” said Jennifer Bristol, executive director of LCOC. “The LCOC and the bank both serve unique roles in Lubec – with the common ground of serving the health and future of the people who live here. This generous contribution is a great example of the ways we can work together for the greater good.”

Machias Area Food Pantry has been serving families in Bucks Harbor, Cutler, East Machias, Jonesboro, Machias, Machiasport, Marshfield, Northfield, Roque Bluffs, Wesley, and Whitneyville since 1986. Learn more about Machias Area Food Pantry at www.machiasareafoodpantry.org.

“Since we have no cash income, we rely on the kindness of businesses such as yours as well as individual donations, which gives us the ability to serve our customers with quality food including fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry supplies, and meats,” said Ken Warner, co-director of Machias Area Food Pantry. “This would not be possible without a cash flow from those who wish to offer comfort and support for those who have less.”

Schoodic Food Pantry distributes nutritious food to low-income families in Hancock County to ensure food security for all in the community. Learn more about Schoodic Food Pantry at www.facebook.com/people/Schoodic-Food-Pantry/100082394910460.

“Thank you so much for generously supporting the Food Pantry,” said Donna Harmon, director of Schoodic Food Pantry. “This donation helps us provide food to so many in the Schoodic Peninsula. Our goal is to try and make hunger not a part of their daily lives.”