Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and the weather is looking great for any outdoor activities.

Maine has seen near or slightly below average temperatures much of this week, but that is about to change.

High pressure will build into our southwest through Friday. This will keep us dry through the weekend and beyond. We will see a big boost in temperatures, upwards of 15 above average.

Lots of sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the 70s and 80s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.

A return to more seasonable temperatures is likely for Memorial Day itself and Tuesday, with temperatures mildest inland.

There is a high probability we will return to the 70s and 80s later next week.

You need to be extra careful if you plan on jumping in the ocean this weekend.

The Gulf of Maine is reporting water temperatures of around 52 and Sebago Lake is around 51. This can be dangerously cold if you stay in the water for a long period of time.