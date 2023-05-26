Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s and low 60s across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Northern Maine magnet school says it needs $2M from state to avoid cuts
The Maine School of Science and Mathematics would use the nearly $2 million to cover costs for low income students and pay teachers.
Unearthed jacket reveals glimpse into Maine POW camp during WWII
Two young boys found Army-style jackets on the side of a Greenville road in the 1940s that belonged to German prisoners of war.
How a Bangor-area group is preparing the region for extreme weather
With the looming threat of climate change, most of Penobscot County is expected to see longer periods of warmer weather in the future.
Attempt at pedicure for raccoon may have exposed some Mainers to rabies
A number of people waiting in line with the woman who brought the raccoon into Auburn Petco touched, and even kissed, the animal.
Janet Mills’ criticisms of paid leave bill may push Maine toward 2024 referendum
Democrats almost universally support paid leave, while nearly all Republicans oppose it, making Janet Mills a key figure in any legislation.
Where to find food trucks in Belfast this summer
This season of food trucks in Belfast will feature everything from classic lobster rolls to gourmet egg rolls, with more vendors expected.
Memorial Day parades and events across Maine
Mainers will honor the nation’s fallen service members over the weekend with parades, ceremonies and other events throughout the state.
Fire destroys Eliot Cutler’s former family summer home at Hancock Point
The small cottage at 18 West Shore Road in Hancock is owned by Hancock Point LLC, which shares an address with Eliot Cutler’s brother.
Tucker Carlson is rebuilding his Maine studio after Fox News firing
Carlson, who has long summered in the Oxford County village of Bryant Pond, announced plans two weeks ago to broadcast a show on Twitter.
With amazing discoveries ahead, being a fledgling birder in Maine is worth celebrating
“The newer you are to birding, the more new birds there are to find, often right in your own neighborhood,” Bob Duchesne writes.
In other Maine news…
7-year-old County hunter harvests a trophy turkey with 4 beards
Bangor man accused of leading police on moped chase at 35 mph
Maine continues to be oldest state in an aging nation
The athletes to watch at the Penobscot Valley Conference track and field meets
Identity of hero who saved man and 6-year-old from Hallowell fire remains a mystery
Recycling plant fire in Lewiston may have been caused by a lithium-ion battery
Maine has highest rate of confirmed new hepatitis C cases in nation
UMaine baseball outlasts UMass Lowell 10-7 in America East tourney opener
Court revives lawsuit challenging Maine’s health care worker vaccine mandate
Hermon softball holds off Ellsworth rally for Class B North victory
23 citizens naturalized at new South Portland federal immigration agency office