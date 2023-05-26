Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s and low 60s across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.



The Maine School of Science and Mathematics would use the nearly $2 million to cover costs for low income students and pay teachers.

Two young boys found Army-style jackets on the side of a Greenville road in the 1940s that belonged to German prisoners of war.

With the looming threat of climate change, most of Penobscot County is expected to see longer periods of warmer weather in the future.

A number of people waiting in line with the woman who brought the raccoon into Auburn Petco touched, and even kissed, the animal.

Democrats almost universally support paid leave, while nearly all Republicans oppose it, making Janet Mills a key figure in any legislation.

This season of food trucks in Belfast will feature everything from classic lobster rolls to gourmet egg rolls, with more vendors expected.

Mainers will honor the nation’s fallen service members over the weekend with parades, ceremonies and other events throughout the state.

The small cottage at 18 West Shore Road in Hancock is owned by Hancock Point LLC, which shares an address with Eliot Cutler’s brother.

Carlson, who has long summered in the Oxford County village of Bryant Pond, announced plans two weeks ago to broadcast a show on Twitter.

“The newer you are to birding, the more new birds there are to find, often right in your own neighborhood,” Bob Duchesne writes.

