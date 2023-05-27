ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 412 Affiliate Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into its downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contributes their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

The Heart of Ellsworth’s performance is annually evaluated by Maine Downtown Center which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.

In 2022 Heart of Ellsworth completed an award-winning Asset Mapping study cataloging the downtown districts’ assets and potential areas of opportunity. Additionally, they completed a three-year-long project of constructing a community mural that spans a 3000-square-foot wall on Water Street. The mural proudly displays aspects of Ellsworth’s history with an eye to the future of downtown. Both projects were led by community input and volunteers who rallied in support of the downtown district.

“When Heart of Ellsworth started in 2016, our downtown was at about 50 percent capacity. Seven years later, Main Street is now full, and additional new businesses are seeking close side street locations. Folks want to be downtown and are letting us know! With collaborations with the City and other like-minded organizations, we look forward to how much our downtown district can become even more prosperous and thriving for years to come.” Eric Columber Heart of Ellsworth Board president.

Formally the Downtown Ellsworth Association, Heart of Ellsworth transitioned to a 501(c)3 structure in 2016 through a group of engaged volunteers. Heart of Ellsworth is dedicated to supporting downtown Ellsworth’s economic and cultural vitality through concentrated efforts in the areas of design, organization, promotion, and economic revitalization while protecting the city’s unique historic character. HoE currently operates with one full-time staff person, a passionate board of directors, and countless volunteers working daily to improve our city. As a Main Street America Affiliate™️, Heart of Ellsworth is part of a statewide – Main Downtown Center and national network, Main Street America.

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Our network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have generated more than $101.58 billion in new public and private investment, generated 168,693 net new businesses and 746,897 net new jobs, rehabilitated more than 325,119 buildings, and levered over 33.7 million volunteer hours. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.