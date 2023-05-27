HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is proud to announce the promotion of several retail officers to advanced roles within the company.

The following officers have been promoted:

Billi Griffeth, previously regional vice president, retail banking, has been promoted to senior vice president, community banking. In her expanded role, Griffeth will lead the sales and service efforts of cash management and will continue to oversee the staff and administration of the Bank’s 16 branch offices and serve as program manager for *Katahdin Financial Services (a service of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer and unaffiliated with Katahdin Trust Company). Griffeth has been with Katahdin Trust for 11 years.

Melissa Dahlgren, previously assistant vice president, branch manager & community banking officer, has been promoted to community banking team leader, vice president. In her expanded role, Dahlgren will assist with the administration of all branches and ongoing retail training initiatives and will continue to oversee the community banker travelers and daily operations of both the Mars Hill and Fort Fairfield branches. Dahlgren has been with Katahdin Trust for 14 years.

Rebecca Kord, previously assistant vice president, branch manager & community banking officer, has been promoted to community banking team leader, vice president. In her expanded role, Kord will assist with the administration of all branches, mentor new and developing branch managers, and will continue to oversee the daily operations of both the Broadway and Springer Drive branches in Bangor. Kord has been with Katahdin Trust for nine years.

Leslie Gardner, previously vice president, retail lending, has been promoted to senior vice president, retail lending. Gardner will continue to oversee the Bank’s retail loan department and assist with the review and implementation of lending-related software programs, new products, and compliance. Gardner has been with Katahdin Trust for 26 years.

Danelle Weston, previously retail underwriting officer, has been promoted to retail underwriting manager, vice president. Weston will assist with the oversight of the retail loan department including lender training and mentorships and will continue to oversee the Bank’s retail lending underwriters. Weston has been with Katahdin Trust for 13 years.

Katahdin Trust President and CEO Jon Prescott said, “I am thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions. These individuals have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and offering the best community banking services to our customers. I am confident that they will continue to make valuable contributions to our company in their new roles.”

Katahdin Trust congratulates each of these officers on their promotions and wishes them continued success in their careers.