University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of online workshops about preserving Maine foods throughout the summer and fall. The first in the series, Canning Low-Sugar Jams and Jellies, will be held from 1–1:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Additional topics for webinars in the “Preserving the Maine Harvest” series will include canning, freezing, drying and fermenting. Instructors will provide research-based information and demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.



Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage (https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/) to receive the webinar link and other resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.