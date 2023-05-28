Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.co

Congratulations on passing off the “Trump-Russia probe ends; no new charges” article on the fifth page of the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday, May 16. I think the Associated Press article was meant to downplay what can be described as an attempted coup and hoax against a U.S. president, the news of which dominated the mass media, including this newspaper, for nearly three years.

We are told in the article that it was no big deal that the FBI repeatedly used “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” to initiate and push forward a “narrative“ of Trump/Russia collusion which was untrue.

Where’s the outrage? Where are the shrill protectors of “our democracy”? Is it crickets at the BDN after the years of finger wagging, especially promulgated by the BDN editorial board that kept us hanging on the next “breaking news” from the incisive Mueller investigation? Is anyone going to apologize? “Nothing to see here, let’s turn our attention to the need for regulation of ethical standards in the Supreme Court.” Right.

Donald Mendell

Palmyra