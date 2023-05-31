PORTLAND — The University of Southern Maine Foundation announced that it has received a $50,000 “founding sponsor” gift from Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based trust company. The contribution will support the completion of the McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success, now under construction on the University of Southern Maine Portland Campus and scheduled to open this coming September.

“With the McGoldrick Center, USM will be cultivating the next generation of leaders that will move Maine forward, and we’re so proud to support this initiative. This gift, our largest ever, is a reflection of our own commitment to strengthening Maine’s economy and creating opportunities for young people in Maine to thrive,” said Dick Curran, chairman of the Board and principal of Spinnaker Trust.

Ainsley Wallace, president and CEO of the University of Southern Maine Foundation said, “We deeply appreciate the generosity and support of Spinnaker Trust, a highly valued employer partner and friend to the University. Soon we will open the doors on what will become the epicenter of student-employer engagement at USM. As a Founding Sponsor of the McGoldrick Center, Spinnaker Trust is strengthening USM’s pivotal role in workforce development in Maine –– and helping to broaden career horizons for our students.”

The McGoldrick Center Founding Sponsors program offers employer partners like Spinnaker Trust recognition and promotion opportunities in a central, highly visible location on the USM Portland campus. The $50,000 Spinnaker Trust gift will sponsor and name a Career Hub space where USM students can meet privately with prospective employers for interviews or talk with their career counselors, either in-person or on Zoom.

The McGoldrick Center will serve as the Portland campus crossroads, where students, faculty, alumni, and employers can connect and collaborate. The Center’s second floor will be home to USM’s expanded Career & Employment Hub, where the employer community intersects with students in the academic community. The third floor of the Center is dedicated to cultivating student leadership opportunities and connections with spaces set aside for USM’s Student Government Association, Diversity Center and more.

With dining facilities, meeting and conference rooms, student activity rooms, and the expanded Career Hub, the Center is among the most environmentally sustainable buildings on USM’s transforming Portland campus. It is a three-story, 42,000 square-foot space that is sustainably designed to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Silver certification. It will overlook the new campus quad, named the “Bean Green,” and sits adjacent to Portland Commons, the first residence hall on USM’s Portland campus.



Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and ESOP trustee services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge, and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.



The USM Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with the University to support the aspirations of students and the strategic vision of USM. Now in its third decade of service, the Foundation is raising the critical funds needed to increase scholarship resources and achieve ambitious goals, as