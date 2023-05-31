Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think we all know Maine has the best tasting clams in the world. All spring long, clammers in the midcoast have been getting an average of $2 a pound (at best) for their product. Some days as low as $1.30. That is our “market price.” I love that phrase.

There are approximately 12 clams in a pound depending on the size of the clams. The next time you purchase clams at any level feel free to count them. From your purchase, this will show what you actually paid the digger who broke their backs to harvest them for you. I just think we should all know how this process really works (or doesn’t?).

Glen Melvin, vice chair, Waldoboro Shellfish Committee

Waldoboro