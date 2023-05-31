Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Let’s translate this debt ceiling business into plain English. Imagine parents announcing to their teenage daughter or son, “We love you so much, we have decided to buy you a car.” The kid’s reaction: “I love you guys.” Just so, a member of Congress announces to his or her constituents (you and me), “I have voted for government programs that will make your lives easier, more productive, happier.” Reaction: “We’re voting for you.” Then, naturally, a bill for the car and the government programs arrives in the mail. The parents and the members of Congress announce “We refuse to pay those bills.” Reaction: “Huh?”

Of course, no parent would ever do that. But members of Congress seem to do it every time the opportunity arises. They take credit for the first part (announcing their vote for the generous programs) but blame someone else (often the sitting president) for the second part, their refusal to pay for the programs they voted for. Then, they campaign with the slogan, “Vote for me, I’m generous and I’m thrifty.”

And here’s the funny part: We fall for it, every time.

Stefan Nadzo

Eastbrook