I am a retired deputy sheriff of 32 years, currently living in the town of Northport. I produce a national family educational public access TV show called ” The Children’s Corner,” which is also on my “slouchman” channel on YouTube. I have lived in Northport for over 10 years and have been happy with the way the town has been run. We’ve been lucky to have had such great representation.

However, one of the members of our Select Board has decided to step down, not only leaving an opening but in my opinion, the town is losing an excellent municipal officer. Since I am now retired and have the time, I would like to give back to our community and serve on the Northport Select Board, continuing on where our previous municipal officer left off.

I will work with the other board members to continue providing the excellent representation we currently have and listen to the concerns of our residents, as well as find answers to problems which arise from time to time. I have no agendas, only the determination to keep our town one of the best towns to live in the state of Maine, with great schools and lower taxes. This determination is the motivation that drives me to run for the position on the Northport Select Board.

Stephen J. Hemenway

Northport