Work was underway Thursday to restore the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta after it was vandalized over the weekend.

Crews are using baking soda and a low-pressure power washer to remove the spray paint without damaging the memorial.

The Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial had to be covered on Memorial Day after someone spray-painted the display with several messages.

Photos posted on social media show someone spray-painted three names, including a detective, on the memorial. It goes on to refer to “corruption” and a “secret society.” None of the names mentioned in the message appear to be listed on the wall.

Maine State Police and the Maine Chiefs of Police Association are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Maine Capitol Police at 207-287-4357.