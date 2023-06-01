The man who helped save a father and his child from a burning building in Hallowell last week has been identified.

A fire broke out on May 23 at a Franklin Street home and two people were trapped on the roof awaiting help.

Mohamad Daaboul, who lives in Phoenix and was visiting family in Hallowell at the time of the fire, grabbed a ladder, and with the help of a police officer, got the father and his 6-year-old daughter off the roof of their burning home, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Hallowell Fire Chief Jim Owens said the dad and daughter had first tried to get out through the front of the house, but the flames were too intense.

Owens believes the fire may have started on the front porch. It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control and help from several fire departments.

Owens said Daaboul was a huge help. Daaboul got the chance to meet with the man he helped save on Wednesday.