The Maine chickadee license plates have been in use for nearly 25 years.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles said those old plates cause a public safety concern, with many plates deteriorating beyond recognition.

Michael Cahill thought he had no issues with his chickadee plates, until he checked Wednesday.

“I’ve had the plates since 2011. The rear one is starting to deteriorate. The front one seems fine,” Cahill said.

At a public hearing on Wednesday, Mainers talked about a bill that calls for the chickadee plate to be replaced with the 1901 state flag. It’s a green pine tree and navy blue star. The bottom would still read “Vacationland.”

“No, I don’t think it’s a good idea. I think it’s really, rather dull. Nothing against that flag, but we don’t have that flag as our state flag. So I stick with the chickadee,” Maine resident Andrea Gelder said.

Gelder and Ginny Fischer said they want the chickadee to stay and that it represents the state to a “T.”

“I think the chickadee license plate is excellent. It really represents Maine. The chickadee is the Maine state bird,” Gelder said.

If the chickadee plates get replaced, there would be no additional costs to Mainers when they get their new plates.

“I mean if they want to change it to the flag, that would kind of be cool I guess,” Cahill said.

If passed, the new plates would be issued to Mainers who have vehicles registered between spring 2025 to spring 2026.