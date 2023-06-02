The Diocese of Portland’s Office of the Tribunal will hold presentations and lead discussions on the annulment process in the Catholic Church at three locations in the coming weeks. All are welcome at any of the gatherings, which will include question and answer periods as well as the opportunity to speak privately to a canonist.

The Office of the Tribunal is part of the Department of Canonical Services in the Diocese of Portland and handles cases and trials that are subject to the Catholic Church’s canon law, which is the code of ecclesiastical laws governing the Church.

As the judicial arm of the bishop, the Tribunal cooperates in his ministry, namely, “the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law of the Church” (canon 1752) and seeks justice, the protections of rights, and the clarification of obligations for all who approach it. The procedures utilized by the Tribunal are grounded in canon law, Scripture, and the authentic teaching of the Church.

While the process is judicial, it is the commitment of Tribunal personnel to demonstrate a pastoral attitude and regard for those who submit cases for adjudication. One of the responsibilities of the tribunal staff is examining petitions for marriage nullity/dissolution.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Waterville

Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.

Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver Street

East Millinocket

Monday, June 12, 10 a.m.

St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar Street

Caribou

Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street

For more information, please contact the Tribunal at 207-773-6471 or visit www.portlanddiocese.org/tribunal.