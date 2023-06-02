PORTLAND — Gettin’ By, a poverty training program created by a local epidemiologist received accreditation from the Commission for Case Manager Certification®, the organization that certifies case managers and disability management specialists. With this accreditation, Gettin’ By can award case management and disability management professionals continuing education credits.

The Commission for Case Manager Certification® sets rigorous criteria for organizations seeking to provide continuing education to certified case managers, ensuring the highest quality and relevance. The CCM is the first nationally accredited case manager credential. Nationally, there are nearly 45,000 CCM-certified case managers.

Created by Linda K. Riddell, MS, Gettin’ By trains educators, healthcare providers, and case managers to work more effectively with people living in poverty. It does this by simulating the real decisions and anxiety that individuals in poverty experience every day. The experience shows people the hidden side of poverty – the mental burden and how it reshapes decision-making and affects health.

“Case management professionals are on the front lines of helping people who are experiencing poverty, and when they understand how poverty affects a person’s thinking and decision-making, their help will be more helpful,” said Linda K. Riddell, founder of Gettin’ By. “Our mission at Gettin’ By is to improve lives for people in poverty by changing how educators and healthcare providers understand poverty and can best serve these populations.”

To learn more about Gettin’ By and how it can help your organization better understand and serve individuals experiencing poverty, contact Linda Riddell at lriddell@gettinby.net or visit http://www.gettinby.net.



