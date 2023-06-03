Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Many BDN readers have written regarding LD 1619, An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws. I support this legislation, which places decisions regarding biological motherhood where it should be — with a pregnant person and her medical professional.

Those who favor legislation that would force people to carry unwanted pregnancies may be pleased with recent rulings restricting access to abortion. They — and all of us concerned with maternal health care — should consider the unintended consequences of these restrictions.

This year there has been a 5.2 percent decrease in OB-GYN medical residency applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. That decrease more than doubled in states with new abortion restrictions in effect. It makes sense. If you are deciding to pursue a medical specialty, will you choose a field where restrictions keep you from helping patients, or result in fines or criminal charges? This trend will not result in better outcomes for pregnancies.

This is no time for us to remain silent and let a minority dictate policy.

I urge those who support reproductive freedom — and we constitute the majority — to contact state legislators in support of LD 1619, which will keep Maine a place where pregnant people have access to good health care. This legislation will provide that.

Bonnie Sammons

Member

Grandmothers for Reproductive RIghts

Belgrade