To say I am grateful for the folks who staff Maine’s redemption centers would be an understatement. So, when Maine’s newest bottle bill, LD 1909, was introduced it was an easy decision for me to support it.

At the campground where I work during the summer, we accept returnables from our overnight guests. We collect and bag up hundreds of cans and bottles and bring them to a redemption center in Millinocket.

The workers at the center are always busy when I go in, and I am grateful they allow me to drop the bags off and pick up the funds later. Their tedious task of sorting the bottles by brand takes time.

Over the years, I have seen redemption centers close and limit their hours of acceptance due to various reasons. LD 1909, An Act to Modernize Maine’s Beverage Container Redemption Law, would be the answer to many of the threats our redemption centers are facing. It would streamline the sorting process, allowing the workers to be more efficient with the time. The bill would provide a fair handling fee paid to the centers that matches inflation. Also, it would increase frequency to weekly pick-ups from beverage manufacturers.

To keep most things working like a well-oiled machine, they need a bit of maintenance, and that’s just what LD 1909 is offering.

Sarah Sindo

BDN Outdoors contributor

Millinocket