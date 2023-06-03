The Foxcroft Academy boys and girls tennis teams will each be seeking a first regional title when they take on the defending champions in the Class B North championship matches on Saturday at the Wallach Tennis Center at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Foxcroft Academy boys, the second seed, will face defending North titlist Mount Desert Island, the top seed, while the girls will face reigning North winner Waterville. The matches will start at 4:30 p.m.

Both Pony teams are coached by Ryan Dankert, who has been the coach for more than 20 years.

The Waterville girls won the state title in 2021, but lost to Lincoln Academy of Newcastle in the state final last season.

The Class C North championship matches will kick off the day with No. 1 seed Orono boys and No. 2 seed Calais squaring off at 9:30 a.m. along with the girls’ battle between No. 1 Washington Academy of East Machias and No. 6 Fort Kent.

The Washington Academy girls are the defending state champs after they beat Waynflete of Portland in the state title match a year ago.

Fort Kent has never won a regional championship.

In Class A North, the matchups are the top-seeded Skowhegan boys against second seed Brunswick and the No. 1-seeded Brunswick girls against No. 3 Camden Hills of Rockport. Those matches are slated for a 1 p.m. start.

The Skowhegan boys have never been regional champs, while Brunswick last won a regional title in 2001.

The Brunswick girls are looking for their fourth regional crown in six years while Camden Hills’ girls will be seeking their first ever title.

Brunswick won the state in 2021, but lost to Kennebunk in the finals last year.

The South regional championship matches will be held on Monday at Bates with the C matches beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by Class B at 12:30 p.m. and Class A at 4:30 p.m.

The Kennebunk boys and girls teams are the defending state titlists, but both are the third seeds and will take on the top-seeded Falmouth teams.

The Kennebunk boys have won the last two state championships.

In Class B, both Lincoln Academy teams will be involved. The girls, who claimed the state title last season, are the second seed and will face Greely of Cumberland Center, the top seed. The Lincoln Academy boys will face No. 1 Yarmouth, defending three-time state champ.

The Class C South title matches will pit the Carrabec boys from North Anson, the No. 4 seed, against No. 2 Waynflete, which has won 14 consecutive state championships, and the Waynflete girls, the fifth seed, against No. 3 Maranacook of Readfield.

The Waynflete girls captured the state C title in 2022.

The state championship matches will be Wednesday in Lewiston, with the C teams starting at 8:30 a.m. The B squads will follow at 12:30 p.m., and the A matches will be held at 4:30 p.m.

The state champions in singles, decided last month, were Falmouth senior and top seed Xander Barber, who beat sophomore teammate Sam Yoon 6-1, 6-0, and Brunswick junior Coco Meserve, who beat Edward Little of Auburn’s Mya Vincent 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Meserve was the second seed, and Vincent was the No. 1 seed.